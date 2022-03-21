Element Solutions (ESI) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Element Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Element Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.40 billion $203.30 million 27.18 Element Solutions Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.67

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Element Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 8.47% 13.82% 6.99% Element Solutions Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Element Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Element Solutions Competitors 93 377 334 9 2.32

Element Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.04, indicating a potential downside of 14.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Element Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Element Solutions pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Element Solutions has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Element Solutions beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies solder technologies, fluxes, cleaners, and other attachment materials for the electronics assembly industry; proprietary liquid chemical processes to manufacture printed circuit boards; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for integrated circuit fabrication and semiconductor packaging. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

