PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.