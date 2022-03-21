PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

