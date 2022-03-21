Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

