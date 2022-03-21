Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VEU stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

