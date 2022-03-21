Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,205 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.95 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

