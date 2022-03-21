Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

