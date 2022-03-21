Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 264 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after buying an additional 296,787 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

