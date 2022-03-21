Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

