Prudential plc (PUK) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on May 13th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2372 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by 36.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Prudential has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.16) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,059.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prudential by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Prudential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

