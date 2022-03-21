Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 7th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 146.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.