Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

