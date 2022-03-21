Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
