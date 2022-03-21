Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $13.56 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

