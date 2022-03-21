Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $13.56 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
