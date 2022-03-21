Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 294,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2,890.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,281,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 161,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.