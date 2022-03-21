Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

