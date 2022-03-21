Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $506.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day moving average is $456.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $510.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

