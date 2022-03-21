Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE NCR opened at $40.36 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

