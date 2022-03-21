$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHBI. StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.94. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

