-$0.58 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.52). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 546.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $199.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.