Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

