KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

KBR opened at $52.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.89 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in KBR by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

