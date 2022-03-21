Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $946,842.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07029191 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,304.26 or 0.99992906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.