Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

