Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.44). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($11.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

MDGL stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

