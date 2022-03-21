Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1,314.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,875 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

