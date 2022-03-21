PFG Advisors Has $407,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $49.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

