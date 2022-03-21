Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,200 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $102.43 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

