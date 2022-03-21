PFG Advisors Buys 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,063,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,160,000 after buying an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after acquiring an additional 145,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $92.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

