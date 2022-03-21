People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

