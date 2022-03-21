Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 51,095 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,095 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.