Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.11 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

