PFG Advisors Reduces Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $29.62 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.