PFG Advisors Has $790,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $39.91 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.