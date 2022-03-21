PFG Advisors Has $497,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 181,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 123,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

