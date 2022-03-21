PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

