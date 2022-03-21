Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 230.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

ISRG opened at $290.11 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average of $328.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

