PFG Advisors Sells 1,401 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

