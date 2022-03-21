Parallel Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL opened at $224.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

