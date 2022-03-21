Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VMware by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in VMware by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.