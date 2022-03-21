Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

