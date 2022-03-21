Diligent Investors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $351.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

