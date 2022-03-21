Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,262,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

