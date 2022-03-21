PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $138.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.89.

