PFG Advisors Sells 786 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $88.70 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

