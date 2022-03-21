PFG Advisors Sells 786 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of ED opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.