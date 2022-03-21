9,010 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $91.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

