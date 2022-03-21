Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,010 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

