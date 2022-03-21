Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

