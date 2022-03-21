Head-To-Head Survey: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.60 $98.04 million $2.73 9.29 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.88 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 39.62% 11.58% 1.36% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

