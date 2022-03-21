Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.
About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
