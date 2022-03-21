Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

